It is unfortunate that it will still be a long wait for peace in war-torn Colombia. However, the wafer-thin margin by which the referendum has failed shows that all is not lost. Peace can’t be held hostage to the vagaries of the times. Colombians have suffered long and enough blood has been spilled. The argument of the Opposition that peace is being achieved by sacrificing justice seems untenable, as in war, rarely is any one side free from moral turpitude. Reconciliation, resolution and respect for the opposing forces are required to bring stability (Editorial – “The elusive peace in Colombia”, Oct.4).

Mohd. Afzal,

New Delhi

That only 37 per cent of the Colombian electorate participated in the referendum shows another dimension to this problem — a lack of interest by the majority in this democratic process. Reaching a peace deal with such low participation is as good as not having a referendum at all.

Aravind Devanathan,

Erode, Tamil Nadu