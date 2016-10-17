Russia’s military incursions into Ukraine, its bombing campaigns in Syria and its President’s frequent criticism of the West show that the Cold War is back again (Editorial – “A return to Cold war tensions”, Oct. 15). Despite the parlous state of his country’s economy, Mr. Putin continues to build grandiose visions of a new Russian Empire whose common enemies will be the U.S. and its European allies. On its part, the U.S. has not only failed to dislodge Mr. Assad in Syria but also been unsuccessful in stopping the bleeding of Ukraine. By moving closer to Beijing and holding military exercises with Pakistan in disputed PoK, Russia is sending a clear signal to the U.S. that it is going to be an important player in the South Asian region. The old principle “when America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold” seems no longer valid.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai