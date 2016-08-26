Success should make true leaders more obedient and responsive but repeated victories appear to have made the ruling party in Tamil Nadu arrogant and intolerant towards its opponents (“SC raps Tamil Nadu govt. for choking dissent”, Aug. 25). The Chief Minister should realise that the only way to silence critics in a democracy is by clarifying their apprehensions and demonstrating good governance; not by filing defamation cases against them. The people’s mandate should not be construed as a licence to do away with the Opposition.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

As legitimate dissent is a sign of a healthy democracy, it is imperative that a government has to face criticism of its policies from the media, political rivals and critics, and in right earnest, for good governance. Listening to sane voices who can help the government to correct its mistakes is a part and parcel of democracy. The cases filed against political rivals must be withdrawn in order to set a healthy precedent in good governance.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad