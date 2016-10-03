Recent developments by China (“China thwarts India bid to name Masood terrorist” and ‘World’ – “China blocks Brahmaputra tributary”, both Oct.2) point to an unholy nexus between China and Pakistan. The veto in particular reflects China’s ill-intentions and inability to go beyond tactics that are the hallmark of Pakistan. Terrorism is a global problem and no country can afford to ignore it. China is itself worried about the rise of extremism in parts of its territory. Then why the double standards?

Siddharth Ratnam,

New Delhi,