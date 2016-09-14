The dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery water points to this: it is not about a shortage of water or the development of water sources but about the management of the water in a sustainable manner. The festering issue can be solved if there is an emphasis on improved technologies for water conveyance, delivery and allocation. In the end, the two States have to live with each other and must forget the bitterness (“Karnataka erupts over SC order on Cauvery”, Sept. 13).

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

The mindless torching of buses and the inciting of youngsters to resort to stone throwing and arson are indicative of a planned and orchestrated affair (“TN goes on high alert”, “SETC stops plying to Karnataka”, “Arson, violence shut down Bengaluru-Mysuru highway” and “U.S. issues advisory”, all Sept. 13). The violence was allowed to escalate to a level before the police were allowed to act, which is a clear indication of political backing and instigation. The ruling Congress party and the Opposition have to share the blame. All it would have taken was for political leaders to jointly appeal for peace — but it never happened.

Sunil Iyengar,

Bengaluru

With the southwest monsoon turning erratic each passing year, especially in the Malnad belt which is the prime catchment area for the Cauvery, planners need to have a vision for water management. How long can we keep blaming climate change and dwindling forest cover? Leaders across the political spectrum from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu need to meet and get inputs from an impartial technical committee and even foreign experts. Israel has mastered the art of prudent water management. Why not seek its help?

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

September 12 is a black day in the history of Karnataka. We have read about anarchy in books, but we witnessed one in practice. It was a field day for lumpen elements to indulge in arson. It is shocking that political leaders have described the Supreme Court’s order as “unfortunate”. The violence had very little to do with the water dispute. The failure on the part of the police department was exceptional and phenomenal. The fact that even the U.S. issued an advisory shows that Bengaluru’s image has been tarnished.

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru

Fringe elements should vent their anger against their respective governments and State political parties for their continuous failure in finding a more dynamic solution. The issue also highlights the inability of the governments concerned to maintain harmony or take stern action against vandalism. Since the hydrological cycle and precipitation are becoming difficult to forecast, the Centre and vulnerable States must invest in global technologies that might help in averting a water crisis.

Gowtham G.,

Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu

The Ministry of Agriculture must announce a 100 per cent crop insurance scheme to all farmers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in case they are unable to raise a successful crop because of a lack of Cauvery water. India is prosperous enough to make this assurance. There must also be a scheme to make foodgrains available.

K.S. Venkateswaran,

Chennai

It is high time the Central and State governments enact laws to rein in the media which had a field day beaming provocative visuals and advancing their own provocative ideas and opinions. It is a pity that the freedom of speech is misunderstood and misused in order to boost vested interests.

V.S. Ganeshan,

Bengaluru

The Cauvery Water Tribunal should evolve a suitable mechanism for the sharing of water based on different levels at the Krishnaragasagar dam — at buffer water level, 50 feet, 100 ft, 120 ft and and the full height of 125ft. The straightjacketed equation and the formula of sharing water at full-flow (based on which 192 tmc is awarded to Tamil Nadu annually) is not working.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi

The intensity of the violence in Karnataka especially stems from fears of a water crisis in summer. These are not misplaced. Environmental factors are to blame. The two States need to think of large-scale water management, and, if necessary, build new and larger reservoirs across the State just for drinking water.

Thomson Rappai,

Ollur, Kerala

Political parties of both States have chosen to ignore best water-saving management practices. In the Cauvery command areas, unauthorised irrigation for high water consumptive crop like paddy has got out of hand. Command area development authorities, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research supported institutions and agricultural universities have also failed to educate farmers downstream to use research outputs relating to best water management practices. Various experimental stations and projects sites have demonstrated the success of the system of rice intensification method without the use of pesticides. It can lead to water savings of up to 60 per cent. Both States have competent water management experts. The Centre should think in terms of supporting a national project on integrated water resource management in the Cauvery basin with support from an institution such as the Asian Development Bank.

N.R. Jagannath,

Bengaluru