Regional parties show unsolicited concern for regional sentiments in the belief that such actions will fetch them votes and make them retain power forever (“Assembly drops West, renames State as Bengal”, Aug. 30). It is not just about renaming States, districts and roads alone. Some governments have even resorted to having the concept of a “State animal”, “State bird” and “State flower”. Such unwanted moves to promote regionalism pose a threat to the national spirit in the long run.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

The term “West” had its own significance, which was added during the partition of Bengal. However, the political fixation with renaming deprives youngsters of a chance to learn about the historical importance of a name. At a time when the enrolment of students in the social sciences is on the decline, it is our duty to pass on an understanding of the importance of the glorious past to them.

Gunasekar T., Chennai