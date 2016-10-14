There are many strategic reasons for India choosing to invite the BIMSTEC grouping over SAARC (“The alphabet soup at Goa”, Oct.13). Apart from other reasons mentioned in the piece, India through this decision also aims to avoid the Pakistan factor and strengthen its ties with ASEAN. It is clear now that India is tilting towards its eastern neighbours too, and is broadening relationships. Moving towards multi-alignment is a good idea considering the present geopolitical situation in the world.

Vyshali Karthikeyan,

Bengaluru

The authors have highlighted the complexities and emerging opportunities within the BRICS grouping. However, it is important to understand that every regional or cross-regional grouping has its own set of benefits and challenges. Rather than seeking to enhance the scope of all regional groupings, to which India is a party, by increasing the number of issues under their ambit, the government must focus on selective and issue-based engagement with regional groupings based on mutual interests (for example, using the IBSA forum for climate change negotiations and BRICS for international political and economy-related issues). This will ensure that there is no overlapping of regional institutions.

Mukul Kulkarni,

Pune