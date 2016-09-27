A close reading of Sections 14 and 52(1)(i) of the Copyright Act, 1957, will show that neither the author nor teacher and pupil enjoy absolute right in their respective domains (“On the right to photocopy”, Sept.26). While the author’s right, to own and make profits from his or her works tangibly or intangibly, should be protected, the right of the consumer (teacher, researcher and pupil) to make photocopies of the textbooks and reference works should also be recognised. Affordably priced books and photocopying of a reasonable volume of excerpts will go a long way towards removing the conflict of interests between author and consumer. Both parties should not lose sight of the fact that they are complementary to each other in the fast-proliferating knowledge scenario.

Syed Sami Ullah, Hanamkonda, Telangana