It is premature to say that publishers will back out of educational publishing if there is no copyright protection (Editorial – “Copyright and copy-making”, Sept.21). Imagine if universities and the entire academic community choose to boycott expensive books or prescribe cheap Indian textbooks only for their courses. What will happen to these publishers? When there is no one to read your books, what is the use of protection? The crux of the problem is that foreign textbooks are far too expensive for Indian students by virtue of their conversion rate. At the same time there are many university libraries which have multiple copies of textbooks and provide textbooks to students through book banks. No photocopying is permitted. I think the publishers associated with the case have lost sight of their actual mission and are doing business purely for profit. Why can’t foreign publishers sell their books in India at a lower cost so that there will be greater sales and more volume? Publishers must help students in their academic pursuit.

M. Koteswara Rao,

Hyderabad