The argument of Lawrence Liang is lopsided (“A blow for the right to knowledge”, Sept.19). The copyright law does not restrict anybody — teacher or student — from taking down notes from a book in any form printed or digital. The issue is also not about advances in technology. There is no place for any complex legalese or jurisprudence here. When I write a book, I am spending time and resources in trying to present the subject in a manner that an average student too can understand it well. A publisher then spends time and resources using professional skills to improve its readability and embellishes it in several other ways. It is only after these processes that a book is published. Very few readers understand this. When so much effort has gone into it, the writer and publisher, using the principles of natural justice and a statutory framework, deserve protection. That protection is copyright quintessentially. The intent of the photocopy operator is to derive simple commercial benefit while the intent of the user is to get the content practically free. The matter has to be taken up for appeal.

N. Subrahmanyam,

Hyderabad

Lawrence Liang advises publishers at the end of his ill-considered eulogy of the Delhi High Court judgment “to remember that it is education and greater access that makes readers and not copyright”. Providing adequate educational facilities to all, with public libraries and book banks, and giving student loans for the purchase of books seem to be unimportant in his view, not to mention the really terrible disincentive this law will be to writers and researchers in every field, and to creativity in general. They stand to lose their royalties from the sales of their books. This is anti-intellectualism disguised as “right to knowledge”. We seem to be well on the way to becoming a truly mediocre society.

Vasantha Surya,

New Delhi