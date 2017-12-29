Bad air has no borders

more-in

The problem of pollution is a point of immediate concern not only for Delhiites but for every citizen of India as pollution does not restrict itself to one part of the country alone (“Through the smog-screen”, Dec. 28). The lackadaisical approach to initiating as well as effectively implementing already existing solutions and instead pass on the buck is worsening the situation. While the public blames farmers for burning paddy stubble in Haryana and Punjab, they flout rules and judicial orders happily, as we saw during Diwali. There is need for all of us to introspect. Naming and blaming is a futile exercise.

Atin Sharma,

Jammu