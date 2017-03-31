Attacks on Africans

more-in

At a time when India has been expressing outrage at hate crimes being perpetrated against its people in the U.S. and Australia, it is condemnable that Africans are facing a similar situation in India (“Another African national attacked in Noida”, March 30). The two reported incidents have taken place not far from Delhi. Samuel Jack, the president of the Association of African Students in India, has reportedly urged Africans to stop making India their destination of study “until and unless there is proper security”. This is a stain on our international image. The Central and U.P. governments should work together to nab the culprits immediately.

R. Sampath,

Chennai