Going the rhino way?

The proposal being put forth by the Kerala government for suitable amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act to use deer antlers for medicinal purposes is fraught with danger (“Antlers could end up in medicines”, Dec.28). The fate of the rhinoceros is well known; in the name of “traditional medicine”, it is being decimated. It would be next to impossible to find out if antler powder in a concoction is from antlers that have been shed naturally or the result of some unfortunate deer being made to shed its antlers.

Sriharsha S.,

Chennai