Politics over demonetisation

It is strange that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s charges levelled against the Prime Minister were given importance while the Prime Minister’s speech on the fight against black money and corruption was confined to a column. (“Will PM quit if cash flow does not ease, asks Mamata”, Dec.28).

In the past, Indira Gandhi, when Prime Minister, made tall promises such as “Health for all” and “Garibi Hatao”. But what happened? Did any one demand her resignation?

Economic reforms to tackle black money and high-level corruption are not something that can show results overnight. All this is a gradual process with slow yet fruitful results. The economic reforms that were initiated by P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, as joint efforts, are a good example of this.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

The Opposition’s onslaught against the government may be growing by the day but what is baffling is how certain Opposition leaders are demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation when they are alleged to be tainted themselves. As far as the joint press conference is concerned, the Congress vice-president has still to master the art of politics.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

The exercise of demonetisation is fast losing its sheen. It is pathetic to see long queues outside bank ATMs even at unearthly hours. Because of a shortage of lower-denomination notes, commerce and trade has taken a beating. It is unfair to keep people guessing. Is the government clueless about what to do?

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Despite opinion in the form of write-ups and insights from experienced economists and thinkers, how can the Prime Minister continue to claim that demonetisation as a financial strategy has more supporters than dissenters? In a democracy, was he not bound to hear a section of opinion before he took such a decision? The 50-day timeline is an eyewash. One wonders if a new timeline is being scripted as part of the plot. The callousness displayed by the government towards the sufferings of the poor, daily wage earners and the illiterate smacks of arrogance while bordering on hostility towards “literate dissenters”. This is not ‘Achche din’.

Anand Aravamudhan,

Chennai

It is now Ms. Banerjee who has taken over from the Congress to lead the Opposition flock against demonetisation. While the general opinion is that there are cracks in the so-called Opposition unity, the fact is that Ms. Banerjee is slowly testing her acceptance as a national leader. She may be getting there if the dynamics of the joint press conference were an indication.

Dinesh Kumar,

Beri, Jhajjar, Haryana