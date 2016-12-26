An exam set to return

more-in

The decision to make the Central Board of Secondary Education Class X Board examination compulsory from 2018 raises doubts about the autonomy of the country’s premier educational body (Editorial, Dec.24). The CBSE’s credibility has taken a severe beating as it tweaks its testing methods evidently to suit the whims and fancies of the people in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation aims to ‘destress’ students besides promoting creativity. Over-dependence on a single examination robs the learner of motivation and an opportunity to reflect on his or her work. The decision is a blow against educational institutions pursuing creative methods, which are now blatantly downplayed in the name of a uniform mode of testing.

D. Manohara Rao,

Visakhapatnam

An education system should not be centred around one board and its evaluation. For a long time now, this system has spoiled the creative space of a child by pushing him or her to focus on only scoring high marks. Continual evaluation is the key to making a child aware of different possibilities. Besides reducing stress, it enables a child to explore his talents. Going back to the same age-old system only for the reason of ensuring similarity is no solution at all. The education system has to evolve with the overall development of a child.

Ashok B.B.,

Mysuru