Despicable practice

To read about an atrocity such as witch labelling and hunting still being practised in India sends shivers down the spine (‘Ground Zero’ page – “The ‘witches’ of Jharkhand”, Dec.24). The State administration has a huge role to play in preventing such inhumane practices. Since people appear to be losing their lives over issues such as disease and even insufficient rains, expeditious development activities are imperative to prevent further victimisation. A portal where one can contribute solutions will be a good step forward and help bureaucrats.

Sahithya M.A.,

New Delhi

Women in India continue to be the victims of age-old social evils shaped by unchallenged and set gender roles. It is also quite ironic that when the nation is dreaming about being cashless, digital and corruption-free, we have large segments who are still fighting for the basic right — to live. Illiteracy and a lack of general awareness are at the core of such insane acts.

Kanika Garg,

New Delhi

It is sad that there are still large parts of India where there are a forgotten few who experience the dark side of life.It is obvious that State legislation is ineffective. Perhaps a beginning can be made by making schoolchildren aware of outdated beliefs and superstitions which do not have a place in a modern India.

Sharha Firoz,

New Delhi

There are large parts of rural India in the grip of violence and crime being perpetrated against those who are marginalised. It is clear that there is an unchecked mob mentality, and the state’s weak institutional response is to blame. There must be a social movement to check the herd mentality besides efforts to foster a scientific temper.

Akhil Pandey,

New Delhi

When India is moving towards a digital economy, inhumane and irrational practices are creating hurdles in the path towards inclusive development. I think that there is need for awareness programmes through Anganwadis, panchayats and NGOs.

Diwakar Prasad Tiwari,

Bara, Satna, Madhya Pradesh

That such gory incidents are still taking place in a country which is robustly discussing demonetisation and plastic money is one of life’s bitter ironies. The revelation of what drives a group of men to commit such brutal acts is shocking — that women with social awareness and who are bold enough to rebel against injustice are singled out as “witches” to justify the killings. Action against such savage offenders is a must.

N. Rajendran,

Palakkad

Illiteracy is the primary culprit behind this grotesque social evil, as are the paucity of primary health-care facilities, poverty and a lack of awareness. The sustainable key to expunging the practice lies in emancipation of tribal folk by improving their basic amenities of health, livelihood, education and the like.

Anjali B.,

Thiruvananthapuram