Letters

Deposit limit

more-in

I fail to understand why the Reserve Bank of India has placed whimsical restrictions on deposits exceeding Rs.5,000 (“RBI sets one-time limit for big deposits of old notes”, Dec.20).

Does the government expect people to be looking up RBI notifications and press releases every day for compliance while simultaneously standing outside ATMs and banks to collect money to meet their day-to-day expenses? Is this a ploy to promote Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by equating taxpayers with black money holders?

S. Vasudevan, Kodaikanal

Post a Comment
More In Letters
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 12:23:31 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/article16915147.ece

© The Hindu