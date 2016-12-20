Defence appointments

more-in

The Indian National Congress has no moral right to question the appointment of the next army chief. Political parties have made use of supersession as a convenient and handy tool on various occasions in the past (“Rawat chosen to address security situation,” says BJP, Dec.19). Even though such appointments are the Centre’s prerogative, it should never brush aside factors such as seniority, competence and integrity. It is worth noting that Gulzarilal Nanda was sworn in as interim Prime Minister following the deaths of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964 and Lal Bahadur Sastri in 1966. But when Indira Gandhi died in 1984, no interim prime minister was sworn in. It is another matter that the Congress had offered its own reasonings and justifications in doing so. History shows that the Congress has been the first party to break with well-laid-down/extant practices and conventions.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

The most senior person will naturally expect and hope to be elevated. Superseding him when there is nothing specific against him will only demoralise the individual officer and encourage unhealthy competition among the senior ranks. They will start looking for godfathers and guardians in political leaders, which will certainly kill initiative, independence and leadership. There were days when the most senior civil servants were appointed as Cabinet Secretary at the Centre and Chief Secretaries in the States, which produced leaders of eminence who could stand up for principles of integrity, and efficient and clean administration. With successive governments at the Centre and in the States cherry-picking those acceptable for top slots, we now have a new brand of pliable officers giving rise to groupism.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru