Varied learning levels

It is a foregone conclusion that parents who can afford to pay well for their child’s education choose a private school over a public school (“Contrasting realities in primary schooling” and “Two systems, two diverse offerings”, Dec. 15). In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools, for instance, the education standards are so poor that a Grade V student is unable to read a Grade III textbook or correctly do elementary mathematics. Many parents shift their children to private schools for a better future. Before wasting more public money on the reducing number of students in BMC schools, the authorities need to come up with out-of-the-box solutions to galvanise students. In this context, one appreciates the learning levels in government schools in Tamil Nadu where activity-based learning is prevalent.

Jitendra G. Kothari,

Mumbai