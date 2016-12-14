How Chennai faced Vardah

more-in

In 2015, the unprecedented rain in Chennai and flooding due to man-made causes led to mass destruction all around. It was a disaster that highlighted inadequacies in civic infrastructure and disaster management. After this bitter experience, it is heartening that the Tamil Nadu government under the leadership of O. Panneerselvam was by and large ready to handle the impact of cyclone Vardah.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

The AIADMK may be in the midst of political turmoil but the State administration under Mr. Panneerselvam has done well on day one after the cyclone. Have his earlier stints as Chief Minister helped? There was no undue credit given to a political individual; this is a trend that must continue. One hopes that the State government is able to reach all its goals.

Dr. S. Shanmugam,

Tirunelveli

Mobile phone towers have shut off, power supply is down and Internet and landlines are not working. All the emergency lines the government has provided are of no use as there is no way to communicate with the authorities concerned. Social media is of no use when networks fail. Money is also in short supply as electronic banking has been paralysed. Officials need to set up fail-proof phone booths/browsing centres in every ward and in places prone to flooding.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi

Cyclone Vardah has left a trail of destruction and Chennai is like a giant timber yard — around 3,000 mature trees have fallen. The loss is incalculable and tree lovers in particular are inconsolable. It takes years for a tree to reach a shade-giving stage. It took less than two hours for the cyclone to flatten them. Perhaps much of this destruction could have been averted had the Chennai Corporation made arrangements to trim the branches of trees. This step would have reduced foliage resistance to the high winds.

M.R. Anand,

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

The authorities may have been ready in terms of preparing rescue shelters and arranging for essentials. However, a significant issue, forgotten because residents of Chennai have not experienced the impact of high-velocity winds in the past, is how a growing number of high-rise apartments have loose fittings, posing a serious threat. Outdoor units of split air-conditioners, some on window shades and others bolted on steel frames on walls, heavy potted pots and fancy glass windows, all became sources of extreme danger on Monday. In some instances, airconditioners crashed to the ground while windows shattered sending down glass shards. The authorities should force those living in high-rise buildings to make them safe. Loose overhead power lines are another neglected area. I have memories of the havoc caused by a cyclone in the 1950s, when material from rooftops was dislodged in the wind and pavements on Mount Road were covered with glass from windows even though there were not many high-rise buildings then.

S. Krishnan,

Chennai