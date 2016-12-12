A little known facet

more-in

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.” — an Irish proverb

We all know that former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa was a pillar of support for the downtrodden who could not fend for themselves. But how many of us know about her other facet? She was equally a pillar for intellectuals and scholars in whom she saw the spark of innovation to help uplift the poor and the needy.

I have seen this other facet of Jayalalithaa often. She once visited Vijaya Hospital with a patientthough we told her we could arrange for a house call. She wanted a second opinion as a surgeon had advised the patient to have an open heart surgery. We performed a cardiac catheterisation in what was once a kitchen but now remodelled as a brand new cath lab. The patient had normal findings and did not require any further treatment. She exclaimed that it was a birthday gift for her friend.

At the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Madras Medical Mission, she donated a personal cheque for Rs.5, 00,000. She also ensured that there was no bureaucratic delay at any stage of the construction. For the inauguration, she ordered the roads to be widened and relaid. The approach road was so good that the visiting dignitaries, who included Dr. Christiaan Barnard, commented on it. The improvement in the infrastructure of Mogappair in the past two decades was mainly due to this enthusiasm shown by the former Chief Minister. She was the perennial source of inspiration for me, helping me achieve greater heights amidst all the challenges.

At the inauguration of Frontier Lifeline Hospital, she informed me that she would help me get 10 acres of land within the city for another hospital. Instead, when I expressed my interest in developing a ‘Basic Medical Science Park’ in a village, the Thiruvallur District Collector informed me the very next day that the Chief Minister had instructed him to identify a site for the project. She believed in encouraging achievers, big or small, and her sheer dedication to the service of the people was palpable every way.

Till today, I have held onto the project in spite of immense financial pressure from the banks, financial institutions and shareholders in respect of the confidence she had reposed in me as well as my interest in basic science research.

Her interest in my efforts has been a source of great inspiration to me. She never missed an opportunity to congratulate me on my achievement of becoming the First Indian member of the American Thoracic Society as well as opening up the transplant programme in Tamil Nadu.

Her support gave me the strength to carry out research works which, when concluded, would bring accolades to the Indian medical fraternity. Be it the first by-pass heart surgery or the first paediatric heart transplant, I went ahead secure in the feeling that there was a very strong woman who was encouraging me and supporting me in bringing pride to India.

Dr. K.M. Cherian,

Chennai