Off the political field

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa’s death is a terrible blow to sportspersons in the State. I can’t think of any other Chief Minister who has done yeoman service to the cause of sports. It is a fact that she followed sports closely and went out of her way to encourage athletes and reward them.

Albert Devakaram,

Chennai

Jayalalithaa was probably the only Chief Minister who thought of animal welfare and wildlife too. The 50-day elephant rejuvenation camp was her brain child and introduced in 2003. She took care to instruct HR&CE officials not to force any elephant reluctant to board the trucks while being moved to this special camp. Several tiger cubs at Vandalur zoo were christened by Jayalalithaa. There is a delightful picture of the Chief Minister at Vandalur, clad in a purple sari, and smiling at white tiger cubs.

Cauvery Cariappa,

Bengaluru