Hail Austerlitz

more-in

Often times, The Hindu is matchless. Immersed in the present, whoever else thinks of delving deep into forgotten history and recalling a decisive battle? The report, “History buffs re-enact Napolean’s finest hour” (Dec.5), was interesting. The picture was complete on seeing the favourite cockhat and charger of the Emperor. So strongly evocative for me is the memory of the boyhood hero of many. Even though war is now obsolete and out of place in a nuclear age, it takes hideous forms in today’s world. Alas!

A.M. Mahmood Husain,

Chennai