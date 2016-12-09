Note ban, tough questions

more-in

If the government wants us to believe that demonetisation was a well-thought-out one, it needs to answer some hard questions first. Did it not visualise the long queues at banks creating tremendous pressure on bank staff? Did it not foresee productive man hours being lost as people are still waiting to exchange or deposit old currency during working hours? How could it expect a cash-based society to transform itself into a cashless one overnight?

Does it have the data to show that Net banking is secure? How will it ensure that hacking does not happen? Has the purpose of “disabling” money launderers and terrorists been achieved? For now, all we are reading are reports of seizures and trading in large amounts of the new currency.

I.P.P. Prabhakara Rao,

Secunderabad