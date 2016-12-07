Cash only for visa fee

Demonetisation has hit travel agents hard. Even in these days of a severe monetary crunch, a lead bank which is the authorised visa fees collection agent bank of the U.S. Embassy/consulates in India still insists on payment of visa fees in cash; no cheques, demand drafts, online transfers or debit to bank account to even those who hold an account in the same bank or branch. Travel agents like me find it very hard to find cash to pay the visa fee for clients who pay only by cheque as banks still do not allow withdrawal of money above a certain limit a day. I hope the authorities concerned take remedial measures.

Joseph Chacko,

Chennai