More than three weeks have lapsed since the demonetisation announcement but the cash crunch continues (“RBI to issue new Rs.20, 50 notes”, Dec.5). It is important that the RBI issues new Rs.500 notes to tackle this. Also, while one can understand Internet-savvy people using credit cards and debit cards, small traders and daily wage earners cannot easily switch over to digital transactions. It is too early for the Prime Minister to urge them to make such a drastic move.

R. Sampath,

Chennai

The road to a digital economy is not smooth (“Digital wallets can pick your pocket”, Dec.5). The issue of data security still needs to be addressed. The danger of personal information being leaked out looms large. Moving to cashless transactions is a massive shift for a country where most people depend only on cash to make transactions. Implementing this is going to be a big challenge.

Shivam Agarwal,

Chhatarpur