Ghani on Pakistan

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has directly blamed Pakistan for covertly supporting several terror networks that have destabilised his country (“It’s Pakistan’s turn to open the door”, Dec.5). The new air cargo corridor will give India leverage in Afghanistan as Pakistan continues to deny transit links through its territory. It was a major diplomatic victory for India that the Heart of Asia (HoA) conference concluded with a strong joint declaration calling for “concerted regional and international cooperation to ensure elimination of terrorism” and “disrupting all financial, tactical and logistical support for terrorism”. In the past too India has been successful in isolating Pakistan, whether it was before the SAARC summit in Islamabad or when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj lashed out at Pakistan during her speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Romit Chandrakar,

Raipur

That Mr. Ghani has come down heavily on Pakistan should serve as an eye-opener for Pakistan. The country must mend its attitude in order to bring about lasting peace and stability in South Asia instead of denying its hand in creating instability in Afghanistan and India. Despite India showing evidence that Pakistan-based militant groups have been responsible for some terror attacks, Pakistan has refused to accept this evidence. As a result, these groups continue to unleash terror. Sartaj Aziz, Foreign Affairs Advisor to Pakistan’s Prime Minister, has come out in defence of his nation by saying that Pakistan cannot be singled out for surging violence in the region. This is a way of escaping questioning by the international community for the country’s lapses. Pakistan must realise its folly. Hiding facts would only prove counterproductive.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad