Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is a fighter who has made remarkable comebacks in her political career despite severe setbacks (“Jayalalithaa critical; back in ICU”, Dec.5). All her partypersons, supporters and well-wishers are praying for her speedy recovery. Under her dynamic leadership, the State has recorded historic achievements. She made it a point to work for the people and she did it so in style. The ‘Amma’ canteens and other schemes are very popular with the poor. The State health insurance scheme is a boon to the senior citizens. We all wish her a speedy recovery.

C.K. Subramaniam,

Mumbai

Jayalalithaa’s health setback is a cause for great concern. The charisma that she has wields is unparalleled as seen in the number of supporters currently thronging Apollo Hospital. Millions have benefited from her welfare schemes. We hope she recovers well and assumes the mantle again.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai