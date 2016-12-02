Nagrota attack

The fact that three terrorists stormed into an Army installation at Nagrota highlights the defencelessness of our defence establishments (“Provocation at Nagrota”, Dec.1). The attack shows that no lessons have been learnt from the Pathankot and Uri attacks. It also indicates that neither Pakistan nor its militants are trying to give peace a chance. India must enhance its security preparedness and infrastructure in vulnerable places and draw up a plan to minimise the loss of lives. Importantly, it must hold an official meeting with the new Pakistani Army chief soon.