Army chief’s defence

more-in

A simple question should be posed to those who support in the name of patriotism the action of Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi in using Farooq Ahmed Dar as a human shield: would they continue to hold the same opinion if they or their kith and kin are required to undergo what Mr. Dar underwent? (“Questions that won’t go away,” May 30) If we were to go by the reasoning offered by Army Chief Bipin Rawat, use of a human shield will be seen as a legitimate standard procedure used by military personnel. Our judgments on Major Gogoi, no doubt, should be tempered by the fact that he acted on the spur of the moment in a do-or-die situation. But the Army Chief’s approval for the action, especially when a court of inquiry is examining the matter, was totally unwarranted.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur