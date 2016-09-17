The findings of the Lancet study are shocking (“‘Superbugs’ kill babies as antibiotic resistance rises”, Sept. 16). That nearly 26 per cent of babies with sepsis died despite timely medical intervention, and because of unresponsiveness to treatment, is worrisome. If in 80 per cent of infections caused by Acinetobacter, and in more than 50 per cent of Klebsiella infections, the first line of treatment fails, it clearly indicates the rampant misuse of antibiotics. There is an indiscriminate use of antibiotics and analgesic drugs in India. Unaffordable and inaccessible qualitative health-care services, easy availability of drugs over the counter without any prescription, and inadequate dosage recommendations by unqualified medical practitioners are the main reasons for the ‘superbug’ menace. It would be a major public health disaster if the rampant use of drugs were left unchecked.

D.V.G. Sankararao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Alexander Fleming warned of the dangers of antibiotic resistance in 1945 in his Nobel Prize acceptance speech. Klebsiella, a common bacterium, can cause a wide range of conditions as the report on ‘superbugs’ highlights. It fits into a wider group of bacteria with an apt acronym ‘ESKAPE’ owing to their ability to avoid the effects of the antibiotics used against them. The acronym stands for the names of the bacterial group members. These infections are increasingly being acquired in hospitals.

Antibiotic resistance can be mitigated to some extent with good hand hygiene, taking antibiotics prescribed by a doctor, and completing the full course if one has to take them. Medical experts believe this will help reduce the problem of resistance. Another area of key concern is to discourage dispensing antibiotics off the counter. These may be baby steps, but they will have an impact and may even avert a future where treatable diseases become fatal.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

A few days ago, the U.S. banned 19 chemicals used in antibacterial soap. This is a bold move considering the U.S. has one the highest regulated antibiotic and therapeutic markets in the world. In India, the word antibiotic has become synonymous with cleanliness. In reality, however, antibiotics are a double-edged sword that can alter our bodies and environment indefinitely. It is high time our government heeded these regulations and promptly banned consumer antibiotics and regulated medicines from the ground up to avoid an epidemic disaster.

Ramaseshu Botu,

Visakhapatnam