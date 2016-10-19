The high-handedness of the Tamil Nadu government reminds me of the Emergency when all freedoms were clamped down on by the then Prime Minister. Those days were aptly called the “dark days of democracy” (“What the state cannot bear to hear”, Oct. 18). Like the Shiv Sena and some right-wing outfits, the State government is also stifling any voice that it imagines will spell trouble. The AIADMK is already known for filing a string of defamation cases against its political opponents and the media. In the West, people have the liberty of calling even presidential candidates names. They get away because those statements are not reckoned as unpardonable insinuations. Gossiping, rumouring, and mimicking are not new. Pouncing on anyone who expresses something against those in power is not a healthy sign of a democracy, especially given that little information is being given to the public on the Chief Minister’s health.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

The famous Tamil epigram, “Kandavar vindilar, vindavar kandilar” (the one who has seen has not revealed and the one who has revealed has not seen), which talks about God, suddenly seems to make sense in Tamil Nadu now. The editorial has plainly voiced the concerns of millions of Tamilians. Resorting to arrests is certainly not a panacea. We all pray for the speedy recovery of our Chief Minister. A daily report from the State government (instead of from various individuals) will mitigate our anxiety and strengthen the power of prayers of all those who voted Ms. Jayalalithaa to power.

Vaduvambal Sankaran,

Chennai