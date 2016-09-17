There is no doubt that the granting of bail to Mohammad Shahabuddin will test the strength of the RJD-JD(U) alliance (“The message from Shahabuddin”, Sept. 16). Though Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of Bihar, it is the RJD which holds more seats in the Assembly, and we know the kind of relationship that Lalu Prasad and Mr. Kumar have shared in the past. Yes, Mr. Prasad has said that the coalition is intact and that Mr. Kumar is the leader, but he is known to be a shrewd politician. There is no doubt that Mr. Kumar will be feeling uncomfortable with Shahabuddin’s release. His party may not challenge the release considering the compulsions of coalition politics, but this episode will have a huge bearing on the future political events of the State.

Also, from a broader perspective, we must think about whether criminals should be allowed to enter politics in the first place.

Bal Govind,

Noida

This is a great opportunity for Mr. Kumar to display his political courage by facing Shahabuddin head-on. No doubt, there will be tremendous pressure from the RJD chief and his party to adopt a soft and lenient attitude towards this notorious politician. Yielding to such tactics of his majority coalition partner in the name of political expediency would mean re-emergence of the ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar and would surely prove suicidal for Mr. Kumar. His image of an honest politician with good governing skills has been built over the decades. It is difficult for any Indian politician to earn this reputation, especially if he or she has been in power for a long time.

If mid-term polls become inevitable because of his tough stand against Shahabuddin, Mr. Kumar and his party will certainly emerge victorious for taking a tough stand against a gangster. This would also enable him to become a successful prime ministerial candidate later, a wish that he has harboured for long.

M.V. Nagavender Rao,

Hyderabad