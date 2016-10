Does it require great scientific knowledge to know that pollution levels go up on Deepavali day? It is an age-old practice to celebrate Deepavali by setting off fireworks and there is bound to be pollution. Instead, the authorities should be focussing on how there is grave air pollution every day caused by growing vehicular density and industrial activities (Chennai editions, “Air pollution peaks during Deepavali”, Oct.31).

N. Ramanathan,

Chennai