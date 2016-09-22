The analytical article, “The best among limited options” (Sept. 21), was an eye-opener as far as assessing our military capabilities are concerned. However, the suggestion of “cyber sabotage and a cyberwar” will not be effective as Pakistan is bound to seek the assistance of China to counter such a move. This is certainly a very ineffective way to deal with a “rogue” nation like Pakistan. We need to adopt a more proactive stand.

G.M. Rama Rao,

Visakhapatnam

“Direct action” is certainly inadvisable as India has everything at stake — economic superiority, prosperity, honour and position — which will be lost in no time. Pakistan has to be dealt with diplomatically, strategically and tactically.

Shiv Shankar Gupta,

New Delhi

We have been mature enough so far not to resort to any sort of knee-jerk reaction. There are a number of options such as covert operations, resorting to economic blockades, and ending diplomatic relations. Most feasible among these would be resorting to diplomatic isolation along with an upgradation of border security infrastructure.

Vivek Rayal,

Dehradun