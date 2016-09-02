Advancing the presentation of the Union Budget by a month is a good idea (“Advance the Budget,” Sept. 1). But this should be followed by lifting the veil of secrecy over the entire exercise. Advancing the Budget obviates the need to get a Vote on Account. This, in turn, will assure certainty and enable ministries to start spending from the beginning of the fiscal year instead of bunching their expenditures in the last quarter. Unfortunately, supplementary demands for grants have become common as Budget estimates have lost their sanctity. Every ministry should be made to understand that once a Budget is passed, it cannot get a rupee more than what has already been allocated. Treating budgetary allocations as sacrosanct will lead to better expenditure management and bring in fiscal discipline. This calls for a change in the style of governance.

C.J. Seshagiri, Mysuru

This could be another gimmick by this government, much in the way the Planning Commission was replaced by the Niti Aayog, as is the proposal to scrap the Railway Budget and merge it with the General Budget. All this could mean nothing worthwhile on the ground. The Budget provides for twelve months, not for ten. In practice, there should be no lack of funds in April and May, as the provisions of the previous Budget will remain operational from May to May. Alternatively, instead of letting the Finance Bill be passed only by the end of May, a special session of Parliament can be had on March 30 and 31 to get the Bill passed, and available formally on April 1. This will provide two months ahead of the monsoon for the government to begin implementing new proposals, schemes and projects. And that leaves the whole of March available for planning implementation and all the related ground work. We need a little mending, not wholesale fixing.

M. Balakrishnan, Bengaluru