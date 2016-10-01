Disability is no longer a hurdle and barrier. There are numerous instances now of determined people reaching their goals despite being handicapped, examples being Beno Zephine N.L. from Tamil Nadu, the first 100 per cent visually challenged Indian Foreign Service officer, and Indian athletes at the Rio Paralympics. India’s lead in joining the “Books for Blind” treaty will be an important step in encouraging the disabled and bringing out their talents and potential (“Making books accessible to all”, Sept.30).

Vyshali Karthikeyan, Bengaluru