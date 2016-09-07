It is not often that a political party wins almost all the seats in an Assembly (Editorial, Sept. 5). The party in question, the Aam Aadmi Party, has not been able to utilise this golden opportunity. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always held the high moral ground right from the beginning but appears to be losing the plot. There is no harm in his pitching himself as a national figure but he has a long way to go. For this he has to establish his credibility outside Delhi. He may have been forgiven for having resigned in a very short time during his first term, but he cannot continue to take voters for granted.

Bal Govind, Noida