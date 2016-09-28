Even when issues such as the right to privacy and ensuring the security of personal data of individuals remain unresolved, it is shocking that the government is forcing Aadhaar implementation down the throats of citizens under some pretext or other (“Supreme Court finds govt. defying its order on Aadhaar”, Sept.26). Making it mandatory for students applying for scholarships, requiring senior citizens to be Aadhaar compliant in order to avail of rail journey concessions and coming across some PSUs insisting that retiring staff have an Aadhaar card to settle their dues are ugly examples.

K. Natarajan, Madurai