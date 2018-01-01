A yes from Rajinikanth

more-in

By announcing his entry into politics, but without floating a party, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth has released only “a trailer” (“Rajinikanth takes the plunge finally”, January 1). How the picture will fare at the political box office, only time can tell.

The fact that he will float a party much later shows that he is playing the waiting game. He seems to have taken a great risk, as if things go wrong, they could dent his image and the adulation he has so assiduously created over the decades. Objectively speaking, his plunge into the cesspool of politics is more due to the pressure from his fans and at the constant urging of so-called intellectuals. His call for “spiritual politics” may be deemed as promoting the Hindutva agenda in disguise and may not go down well with the minorities. It is always a misconception that one can serve the public only through politics. Mr. Rajinikanth can help people through social initiatives. We have not forgotten how he was a factor in the fall of the Jayalalithaa government in 1996, which he could do without entering politics. There is a need for change in Tamil Nadu, but it is doubtful whether he is the answer.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Celluloid-based politics continues to cast its giant shadow on Tamil Nadu. However, there is now a new formula to this — the presence of money and muscle power.

His ‘saintly advice’ on following a ‘spiritual path’ sounds rather strange in the prevailing political atmosphere. The only redeeming feature of his political entry is his timing and his patience to wait further and build a stronger political base through his fans. The impact of this new wave is quite unpredictable, since the forces which might counter his entry cannot be underestimated (Some editions, “Present perfect but future tense”, January 1).

B. Gurumurthy,

Madurai

Mr. Rajinikanth is no MGR. In that the latter’s charisma is immeasurable. MGR learnt the ropes in politics for a very long time and was steadfast in his aims and objectives. In several of his films, he was always projected prominently as the one and only saviour of the poor and was shown wiping away the tears of the downtrodden.

At the same time, one can never deny the stark and solid fact regarding Mr. Rajinikanth’s immeasurable influence and the affection he has as a mass hero. His pithy and philosophical dialogues are music to almost everyone’s ears. He is the embodiment of simplicity in almost all the films he has acted in.

But will his charisma stand him in good stead? He has indicated that his party will contest in all the 234 constituencies in the polls, in the 2019. It is a tall claim but whether he can win at the hustings remains doubtful. He should consider all the facts before his final plunge into politics.

One cannot forget the fate of the parties floated earlier by popular actors Shivaji Ganesan and Vijayakanth.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Mr. Rajinikanth has finally decided to take the political plunge, which has made millions of his fans and well-wishers euphoric.

He could not have timed it better. . But as has been his wont, he has his own distinct and indomitable style. Though his decision is to float his own political outfit, this plan is bound to undergo a change as the elections drew closer.

His first task is to now lay the foundation for strong grass-root level support. His ‘fans’ associations’ can automatically be converted as party organs.

His brand of ‘spiritual politics’, demolishing extant old schools of thought and transcending all natural and man-made differences and barriers is a new one and likely to attract serious attention. It is bound to garner support from the people. We wish him luck in his political journey.

R. Sampath,

Chennai