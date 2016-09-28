It is important to know how much water from rainfall is received in the Cauvery catchment and what the estimates are of surface water so that the information is useful in solving the water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (“Put Cauvery order on hold, Karnataka tells SC”, Sept.27). I write this in my capacity as the former Deputy Director, Hydrometeorology, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

Rainfall in the catchment area is the only source of water supply. Observations of rainfall from 182 stations within the portion of the Cauvery catchment in Karnataka and 108 stations in Tamil Nadu — which have been available for nearly a century — show that the renewable supply of water from rainfall in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is about 119 cm and 123 cm respectively in an average year. The total volume of annual rainwater available in the Cauvery catchment area in Karnataka — calculated from the product of its rainfall (119 cm) and its total catchment area (34,273 sq.km) is 40,785 million cubic meters. For Tamil Nadu — calculated from the product of its rainfall (123 cm) and its area (43,867 sq.km) — it is 53,960 MCM. While it is not possible to have 100 per cent run-off from rainfall, if it is assumed that about 50 per cent rainfall becomes run-off then the total surface water supply in Karnataka will be approximately 20,395 MCM, and 26,980 MCM in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu needs to increase its water storage capacity.

P.R. Rakhecha, Jodhpur

I am sure that there is a vast amount of data on every aspect of the Cauvery’s flow. I wonder why it should be so difficult to have a computer model that can generate a scientific solution to the satisfaction of all aggrieved parties.

R. Sridhar, Bengaluru