Approval of the long-awaited amendments to the HIV Bill is welcome and will help HIV-positive people enjoy the same rights as other people (“Bill to protect HIV community from bias gets approval”, Oct.6). It is sad that people still don’t know that HIV spreads through transmission of bodily fluids or through syringes and needle use and not because people mingle with one another. The Bill is a step forward, but the problem unfortunately lies in people’s attitude. To bring about a change in attitude will take a longer time.

V. Visweswara Rao,

Vizianagaram

This is a rather delayed but a much-needed and positive step. Besides suffering physically, an HIV patient also becomes a social patient. It is this social discrimination that makes the disease more painful. The final passage of the law will mainly put forward the point that HIV is just like any other disease.

Sahil Garg,

Sangrur