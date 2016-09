In India, any diversion from the conventional educational system is often glared upon (“I was lucky I wasn’t good in studies: Gopichand”, August 31). In a system where grades determine success, Pullela Gopichand’s statement is important as it proves that we can go to any extent to achieve our dreams, and there are career options that we can excel in even if we are not good in academics.

Akash Katawati, Pune