The report, “IIT a no go, but ‘unschooled’ 17-year-old makes it to MIT” (Aug.31), is exciting and inspiring. More than the girl’s achievement, it is the attitude of her mother towards formal education and her commendable pragmatic-cum-philosophical view that “happiness is more important than conventional knowledge” which is exceptional. The situation has a parallel with the life of Thomas Alva Edison, whose schoolteacher called him “mentally ill” in a letter to his mother. But the lady reportedly hid the letter and homeschooled him. Such mothers are rare in the educational system in which “marks” speak louder than real “merit”. One hopes this will awaken parents to a new way of thinking.

R.K. Jacob, San Jose, California, U.S.