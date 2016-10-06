The strangest spectacle ever is unfolding on our borders. The Indian Army and the government have “confirmed” that “surgical strikes” did take place whereas the Pakistan government is going all out to show the world that such a thing never happened. It is time India approached international organisations and erased all doubts. Islamabad, perhaps on the orders of Rawalpindi, is determined to keep the pot of hatred on the boil.

C.J. Rose,

Chennai

One cannot be dismissive of some in the Opposition asking for evidence. Instead of what amounts to questioning their patriotism, it is the duty of the government to allay all doubts (“Now a political dissection of surgical strikes”, Oct.5). According to a senior Minister in the UPA, “surgical strikes” are not new, were conducted in 2013, but the details were kept secret for reasons of “strategic restraint”. After the flip-flop that resulted after a “surgical strike” inside Myanmar, the definite act of political ownership in this instance across the LoC gives one the feeling that the episode is now being used to shore up the image of the Prime Minister as a strong leader. A responsible government should be unafraid to neutralise comments with foolproof facts.

T. Raju,

Secunderabad

The snippet, “Quibbling on Kashmir” (‘From the Archives’, Oct.5), was no surprise. Even after five decades, Pakistan is still quibbling about Kashmir. The Shimla Agreement and the iconic Tashkent Agreement are now in cold storage. With India’s “surgical strikes” in the wake of the Uri incident, escalating tension and darkening war clouds, there appears to be little prospect of achieving enduring peace, much less solving the Kashmir tangle. If only peace is brokered at the behest of the United Nations, there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai

Opposition leaders of various political ideologies have every right to seek information or clarification from the government, but in a dignified and confidential manner, especially when it concerns matters of national interest, and is linked to sensitive issues. The more vocal among those in the Opposition should realise that we have two categories of parties — ruling and opposition — as far as the people of India are concerned. But in the eyes of the world, we are just one party and must be united.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

If the increase in ceasefire violations across the Line of Control is an indication, it seems that Pakistan is neither repentant nor willing to learn any lessons. The daring hit after the “surgical strikes” once again exposes the loopholes in our surveillance system and is a matter of concern. There is a need for continued vigil and better intelligence.

There can be no two opinions as far as our continued state of preparedness and need-based further strikes are concerned. The proponents of restraint have not come out with any concrete proposals for ensuring peace.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru

Pakistan will only be too pleased to have a situation where cracks are beginning to emerge. Politicians in the Opposition have the right to question the government’s move but it is clear that by questioning the capability of the Indian Army indirectly, they are attempting to derive political mileage out of it. Indian Army soldiers risked their lives and ventured into PoK, and not politicians. Why demotivate them?

Bal Govind,

Noida

A different war now, and one of words, between the ruling party and others is disturbing. The Indian Army’s plan should be celebrated by all. It is equally disturbing that some retired defence personnel are hitting out against the Opposition, which is only damaging the image of our defence forces. If they are so keen to appear in the media, they should confine themselves to the technical aspects of the army’s actions and should be unbiased. The media should also be restrained.

V. Krishnamurthy,

Bengaluru

The statements questioning the “surgical strikes” are an extreme form of negativity and disrespect the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers. One can only read this as a result of a jittery Opposition unable to counter the rise of the Prime Minister. The move by the Opposition amounts to toeing the line of Pakistan.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

It is a shame that a tactical operation is being politicised. Sections of the media are encouraging this and the government’s critics seem to forget that such strikes are the result of highly classified information. By asking the government to release proof of the strike, some in the political sphere have hit the nadir of petty politicking and demoralising our armed forces. What has happened to our patriotism?

A.V. Akhilesh,

Bengaluru