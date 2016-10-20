The arrests of several people in Tamil Nadu on charges of spreading rumours about the health of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister are a shocking development (Editorial – “What the state cannot bear to hear”, Oct.18) . This is a State where the people have taken care to exercise their franchise and elect a government they want. Therefore, the State administration has to respond in a similar manner and ensure that the authorities concerned keep the people up to date about the health condition of the Chief Minister.

Amar S. Dombe,

Parbhani, Maharashtra

One wishes the Chief Minister well. I feel the money spent on the “rituals” for her recovery can be put to better use. Feeding poor and deprived persons is a better idea.

N. Anuradha Srinivas,

Coimbatore