Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena appeared sincere and straightforward in his interview (“Reconciliation can’t be done in a few days”, Nov. 11). His remark that he has an obligation to solve the problems of the Tamils, as most of them voted for him, is reassuring. The road to reconciliation, though a daunting task, is possible with a spirit of accommodation, understanding and empathy. The President appears to be well intentioned. If the Tamils are assured of peaceful living conditions and equitable treatment, there should not be any reason for reconciliation talks failing.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala