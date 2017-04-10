A good beginning

Letters

Even if Bangladesh’s long-standing demand of arriving at an agreement on Teesta water sharing has been acknowledged with only a promise of finding an early solution, it still brings cheer that ties between Bangladesh and India are progressing at a deeper level (“Delhi, Dhaka agree on 22 deals”, April 9). If the icing on the cake of bilateral cooperation has been the flagging off of the Khulna-Kolkata trans-border train service, the fact that New Delhi’s line of credit is flexible and liberal is another move in the right direction, considering that a cash-rich China is making moves in the neighbourhood with its ruthless cheque book diplomacy. It is imperative that the Narendra Modi Government lends maximum support to the more-India friendly Awami League Government.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

