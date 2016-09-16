This refers to the articles, “Devendra’s javelin strikes gold at Rio” and “Competing for an equal world” (Sept. 15). Sports lovers across the country were quite miserable after the Rio Summer Olympics where India’s largest-ever contingent of 118 returned with just two medals. But the Paralympic athletes from India have proved to be a silver lining. The fact that they have already clinched two gold medals, a silver and a bronze is a fantastic achievement. Athletes like Mariyappan Thangavelu and Devendra Jhajharia might not be household names yet, but the glory they have brought to the nation is admirable.

Differently abled athletes and able-bodied athletes all have to go through the same grind and achieve results only after undergoing the rigours of training, but it is the former on whom such tough training schedules would take a heavy toll. It is time that we dissolved all distinctions between the two categories and ensured that both are given equal opportunities to excel.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

It is a great achievement that four of the 1500m runners in the Paralymics were faster than Rio Olympic gold medallist Matthew Centrowitz. This feat has blurred the distinction between Paralympics and the Summer Olympics. It is even more remarkable that the person who stood first, Abdellatif Baka, is visually impaired. His achievement along with the achievements of the Indian athletes stand testimony to the power of the human will and body. With proper talent spotting and guidance, we can produce more such people.

Saishankar Swaminathan,

Chennai

Paralympic athletes might be challenged physically but not in spirit. The 19-member contingent from India has already brought quite a few laurels and this highlights the fact that they don’t let what they don’t have hinder their success; in fact, they try to get better with what they have.

Harshita Padala,

Hyderabad