It was refreshingly outspoken and magnanimous of U.S. President Barack Obama to have said that he still doesn’t know why the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to him (“‘Still don’t know why I won Nobel,’ says Obama”, Oct. 20). When the prize was bestowed on him, many thought that it was too premature an honour for Mr. Obama, and was purely based on the promise and potential that he held out for bringing about peace in West Asia. He would have brought peace to the troubled region but for the uncompromising and recalcitrant Republican Senators and Congressmen. The net result of that Republican attitude is the emergence of Donald Trump.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Chengamanadan, Ernakulam